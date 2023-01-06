Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dollar Gains 0.76% to 132.11 Yen -- Data Talk

01/06/2023 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 132.11 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This week the dollar gained 0.76% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Today the dollar lost 0.97% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 12.01% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 16.21% from its 52-week low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Rose 14.35% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 0.76% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.55% 1.2092 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.84% 0.7433 Delayed Quote.0.47%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 1.15% 1.06413 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.45% 0.012155 Delayed Quote.0.04%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.98% 0.6348 Delayed Quote.-1.01%
Latest news "Economy"
05:53pJudge rejects Trump bid to dismiss New York fraud lawsuit
RE
05:52pGM wants U.S. Treasury to reconsider tax credits for Cadillac Lyriq EV
RE
05:51pVenezuela owes over $20 million to law firms on guarding overseas assets
RE
05:48pStocks rally as jobs report calms rate hike worries
RE
05:42pPortugal to require negative COVID test from China air travellers
RE
05:39pFactbox-Who can get the newly approved Eisai and Biogen Alzheimer's drug?
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.08% This Week to 96.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 0.55% to $1.0644 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Lost 0.04% to $1.2093 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Gains 0.76% to 132.11 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. jobs, wages growth expected in December
2Analyst recommendations: Bank of America, Diageo, Fair Isaac, JPMorgan,..
3Nel ASA: Nel signs agreement with HH2E for potential 120 MW capacity in..
4Shell fourth quarter 2022 update note
5Thermo Fisher Scientific on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since Nov..

HOT NEWS