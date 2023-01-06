Dollar Gains 0.76% to 132.11 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 132.11 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 0.76% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Today the dollar lost 0.97% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 12.01% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 16.21% from its 52-week low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Rose 14.35% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 0.76% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1736ET