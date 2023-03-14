Dollar/Japanese yen: 134.23 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.76% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 7, 2023

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 10.60% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 13.47% from its 52-week low of 118.295 hit Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Rose 13.47% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.47% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 2.37% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

