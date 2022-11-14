Dollar Gains 0.78% to 139.88 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 139.88 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0071 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.78% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 6.84% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 24.03% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 22.56% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 5.96% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 21.53% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-14-22 1734ET