Dollar Gains 0.79% to 134.17 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 134.17 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.79% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 2.11% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Off 10.64% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 16.94% from its 52-week low of 114.737 hit Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

--Rose 16.21% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.12% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 2.33% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

