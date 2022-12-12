Dollar Gains 0.79% to 137.64 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 137.64 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.79% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Off 8.33% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 21.19% from its 52-week low of 113.574 hit Monday, Dec. 13, 2021

--Rose 21.19% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.30% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 19.58% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1737ET