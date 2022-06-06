Dollar Gains 0.81% to 131.89 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 131.89 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.81% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.54% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, June 1, 2022

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 20.97% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 20.71% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 14.58% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

