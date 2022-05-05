Dollar Gains 0.83% to 130.16 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 130.16 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0077 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.83% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 0.50% from its 52-week high of 130.819 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 19.87% from its 52-week low of 108.585 hit Friday, May 7, 2021

--Rose 19.32% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 13.08% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

