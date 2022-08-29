Dollar Gains 0.84% to 138.72 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 138.72 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0072 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.84% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.63% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

--Up 15 of the past 20 sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 0.16% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 27.01% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Rose 26.20% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.11% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 20.52% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 1734ET