Dollar Gains 0.84% to 138.72 Yen -- Data Talk

08/29/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 138.72 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0072 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.84% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.63% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

--Up 15 of the past 20 sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 0.16% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 27.01% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Rose 26.20% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.11% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 20.52% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.15% 1.1705 Delayed Quote.-13.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.42% 0.7683 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.62% 0.9997 Delayed Quote.-12.61%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.01% 0.012507 Delayed Quote.-6.88%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.75% 0.61505 Delayed Quote.-10.28%
