Dollar/Japanese yen: 137.48 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.85% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 2.85% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Off 8.44% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 8.40% from its 52-week low of 126.83 hit Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Rose 5.61% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 4.85% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-01-23 1737ET