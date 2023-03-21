Dollar/Japanese yen: 132.49 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.89% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 7, 2023

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 11.76% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 9.67% from its 52-week low of 120.804 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Rose 9.67% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.74% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 1.05% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-21-23 1737ET