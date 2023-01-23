Dollar Gains 0.90% to 130.67 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 130.67 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0077 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.90% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 1.74% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
--Up three of the past four sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023
--Off 12.98% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 14.71% from its 52-week low of 113.911 hit Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
--Rose 14.64% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.35% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is down 0.35% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-23-23 1737ET