Dollar Gains 0.90% to 130.67 Yen -- Data Talk

01/23/2023 | 05:38pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 130.67 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0077 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.90% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.74% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Off 12.98% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 14.71% from its 52-week low of 113.911 hit Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

--Rose 14.64% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.35% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 0.35% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-23-23 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.21% 1.2378 Delayed Quote.2.49%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.06% 0.74785 Delayed Quote.1.21%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.08% 1.087 Delayed Quote.1.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.62% 0.012276 Delayed Quote.2.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.00% 0.64888 Delayed Quote.1.93%
