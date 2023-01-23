Dollar Gains 0.90% to 130.67 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 130.67 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0077 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.90% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.74% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Off 12.98% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 14.71% from its 52-week low of 113.911 hit Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

--Rose 14.64% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.35% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 0.35% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-23-23 1737ET