Dollar Gains 0.90% to 140.20 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 140.20 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0071 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.90% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

--Up for five straight sessions

--Up 2.71% over the last five sessions

--Largest five-day percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up 18 of the past 23 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 28.36% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Rose 27.54% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 21.81% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1735ET