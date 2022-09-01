Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Gains 0.90% to 140.20 Yen -- Data Talk

09/01/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 140.20 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0071 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.90% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

--Up for five straight sessions

--Up 2.71% over the last five sessions

--Largest five-day percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up 18 of the past 23 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 28.36% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Rose 27.54% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 21.81% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.48% 1.1541 Delayed Quote.-13.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.11% 0.7596 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.92% 0.99443 Delayed Quote.-11.71%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.17% 0.012551 Delayed Quote.-6.54%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.53% 0.60765 Delayed Quote.-10.34%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pGrain ship from Ukraine grounded in Istanbul, halting traffic
RE
05:43pUtilities Up on Defensive Bias, Amid Recession Fears -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:41pCommunications Services Rise Ahead of Jobs Data -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.79% to 101.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 1.06% to $0.9948 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Lost 0.65% to $1.1546 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Gains 0.90% to 140.20 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pYellen to visit Detroit next week on tour to tout Biden economic agenda
RE
05:30pDogecoin Gained 0.27% to $0.062 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Gained 0.50% to $1580.77 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China opposes U.S. move barring Nvidia from selling it high-end chips
2U.S. allows Nvidia to do exports, transfers needed to develop its AI ch..
3Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny
4OKTA, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
5Analysis-New U.S. rules on EV subsidies slam Hyundai, Kia's dreams

HOT NEWS