  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dollar Gains 0.90% to 149.01 Yen -- Data Talk

10/24/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 149.01 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0067 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.90% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Up 13 of the past 14 sessions

--Off 0.76% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 32.13% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 31.05% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.97% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 29.46% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.47% 1.12825 Delayed Quote.-16.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.45% 0.729 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.13% 0.98749 Delayed Quote.-13.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.27% 0.012085 Delayed Quote.-9.77%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.23% 0.569 Delayed Quote.-15.78%
