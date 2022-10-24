Dollar Gains 0.90% to 149.01 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 149.01 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0067 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.90% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Up 13 of the past 14 sessions

--Off 0.76% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 32.13% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 31.05% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.97% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 29.46% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 1737ET