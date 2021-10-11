Log in
Dollar Gains 0.98% to 113.33 Yen -- Data Talk

10/11/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 113.33 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.98% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, May 12, 2021

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.72% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

--Largest three day percentage gain since Monday, March 8, 2021

--Up four of the past five sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Dec. 14, 2018

--Up 10.33% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 7.60% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.84% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 9.70% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-21 1731ET

