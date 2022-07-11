Dollar Gains 0.98% to 137.43 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 137.43 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.98% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, June 21, 2022

--Up for six straight sessions

--Up 1.63% over the last six sessions

--Largest six-day percentage gain since Friday, June 24, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market rose for eight straight sessions

--Up 10 of the past 12 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 26.05% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 24.51% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.28% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 19.39% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

