Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Gains 0.98% to 137.43 Yen -- Data Talk

07/11/2022 | 10:45pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 137.43 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.98% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, June 21, 2022

--Up for six straight sessions

--Up 1.63% over the last six sessions

--Largest six-day percentage gain since Friday, June 24, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market rose for eight straight sessions

--Up 10 of the past 12 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 26.05% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 24.51% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.28% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 19.39% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-22 1744ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pBiden will push for greater oil output on Mideast trip -Sullivan
RE
05:52pFourteen firms to get oil from U.S. strategic reserve in latest sale
RE
05:46pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.13% to 99.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pEuro Lost 1.42% to $1.0043 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pSterling Lost 1.19% to $1.1892 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pDollar Gains 0.98% to 137.43 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pNadine dorries and jacob rees-mogg are expected to endorse liz t…
RE
05:35pDogecoin Lost 5.63% to $0.064 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEthereum Lost 3.47% to $1136.62 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pBitcoin Lost 2.69% to $20395.70 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 dragged lower by miners on China COVID-19 worries
2Toronto stocks dip as demand fears slam commodities
3TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information
4FLATEXDEGIRO : Downgraded to Sell by Morgan Stanley
5Primed for discount day

HOT NEWS