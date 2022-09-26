Dollar Gains 0.98% to 144.74 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 144.74 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0069 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.98% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.67% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 30.48% from its 52-week low of 110.924 hit Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Rose 30.38% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.17% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 25.75% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1733ET