Dollar Gains 0.98% to 144.74 Yen -- Data Talk

09/26/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 144.74 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0069 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.98% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.67% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 30.48% from its 52-week low of 110.924 hit Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Rose 30.38% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.17% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 25.75% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.28% 1.06504 Delayed Quote.-19.80%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -1.17% 0.7271 Delayed Quote.-7.03%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.01% 0.95844 Delayed Quote.-14.81%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.44% 0.012253 Delayed Quote.-8.35%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.86% 0.5633 Delayed Quote.-15.97%
