Dollar Gains 1.00% to 122.37 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 122.37 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0082 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 1.00% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for five straight sessions
--Up 3.18% over the last five sessions
--Largest five day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 24, 2020
--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, March 16, 2022 when the market rose for eight straight sessions
--Up 13 of the past 14 sessions
--A new 52-week high
--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015
--Up 13.43% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021
--Rose 12.07% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 6.43% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.31% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-24-22 1752ET