Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Gains 1.00% to 122.37 Yen -- Data Talk

03/24/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 122.37 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0082 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 1.00% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for five straight sessions

--Up 3.18% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 24, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, March 16, 2022 when the market rose for eight straight sessions

--Up 13 of the past 14 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015

--Up 13.43% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 12.07% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 6.43% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.31% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-22 1752ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.16% 1.3182 Delayed Quote.-1.95%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.28% 0.7979 Delayed Quote.0.46%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.28% 0.7979 Delayed Quote.0.46%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.09% 1.0996 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.26% 0.013106 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:08pMoody's to withdraw credit ratings on Russian entities
RE
06:03pECB to weigh more bond buying if war crashes economy -Schnabel
RE
06:02pEU countries, EU lawmakers clinch deal on rules to rein in tech giants
RE
06:01pU.s. crude futures fall $1 to $111.25 a barrel…
RE
05:57pApple says resolved iMessage issues after third services outage this week
RE
05:54pVote to revoke 'most-favored' trade status for Russia delayed in U.S. Senate
RE
05:53pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.17% to 91.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:53pEuro Lost 0.08% to $1.0997 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:53pSterling Lost 0.15% to $1.3187 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:53pDollar Gains 1.00% to 122.37 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia stocks jump as trade resumes after month-long break
2Mining firm backed by Bezos and Gates to begin Greenland drilling
3DELIVERY HERO : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
4Investis : Presentation of the annual results 2021
5WRAPUP 2-U.S. labor market tightens as weekly jobless claims hit lowest..

HOT NEWS