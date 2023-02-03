Dollar Gains 1.02% to 131.18 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 131.18 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 1.02% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for three straight weeks

--Up 2.59% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today the dollar gained 1.91% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Off 12.64% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 14.33% from its 52-week low of 114.737 hit Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

--Rose 13.87% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 0.04% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-23 1737ET