Dollar Gains 1.05% to 112.23 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 112.23 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0089 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 1.05% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, April 30, 2021

--Up for five straight weeks

--Up 2.31% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week percentage gain since Friday, April 2, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 18, 2018 when the market rose for eight straight weeks

--Up seven of the past eight weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.53% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.73% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Up three of the past four sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018

--Up 9.27% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 6.27% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.86% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 8.64% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-08-21 1737ET