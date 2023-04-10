Dollar/Japanese yen: 133.60 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 1.08% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 29, 2023
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 1.74% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023
--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, March 16, 2023
--Off 11.02% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 6.55% from its 52-week low of 125.386 hit Monday, April 11, 2022
--Rose 6.55% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.63% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 1.89% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
