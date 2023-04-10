Dollar/Japanese yen: 133.60 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 1.08% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.74% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, March 16, 2023

--Off 11.02% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 6.55% from its 52-week low of 125.386 hit Monday, April 11, 2022

--Rose 6.55% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.63% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 1.89% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-23 1735ET