Dollar Gains 1.13% to 136.62 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.62 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 1.13% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 3.37% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day percentage gain since Thursday, March 19, 2020
--Up 15 of the past 18 sessions
--A new 52-week high
--Up 25.31% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021
--Rose 23.44% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 6.17% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.69% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-21-22 1740ET