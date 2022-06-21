Dollar Gains 1.13% to 136.62 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.62 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 1.13% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 3.37% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Thursday, March 19, 2020

--Up 15 of the past 18 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 25.31% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 23.44% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 6.17% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.69% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-22 1740ET