Dollar Gains 1.19% to 133.17 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 133.17 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 1.19% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Off 4.16% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 22.14% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 22.14% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 15.70% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

08-02-22 1736ET