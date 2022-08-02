Dollar Gains 1.19% to 133.17 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 133.17 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 1.19% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, June 17, 2022
--Snaps a four session losing streak
--Off 4.16% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Up 22.14% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021
--Rose 22.14% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 15.70% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-02-22 1736ET