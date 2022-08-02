Log in
News: Latest News
Dollar Gains 1.19% to 133.17 Yen -- Data Talk

08/02/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 133.17 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 1.19% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Off 4.16% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 22.14% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 22.14% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 15.70% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.73% 1.21695 Delayed Quote.-10.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.23% 0.77677 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.91% 1.01698 Delayed Quote.-10.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.48% 0.012725 Delayed Quote.-6.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.24% 0.62542 Delayed Quote.-8.17%
