Dollar Gains 1.21% to 144.56 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 144.56 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0069 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 1.21% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.39% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

--Up 11 of the past 13 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 32.35% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Rose 31.79% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.04% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 25.59% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-22 1744ET