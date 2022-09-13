Dollar Gains 1.21% to 144.56 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 144.56 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0069 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 1.21% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 1.39% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022
--Up 11 of the past 13 sessions
--A new 52-week high
--Up 32.35% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021
--Rose 31.79% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 4.04% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 25.59% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-13-22 1744ET