Dollar/Japanese yen: 133.79 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 1.22% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.92% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, April 10, 2023

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, March 14, 2023

--Off 10.89% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 5.80% from its 52-week low of 126.452 hit Friday, April 15, 2022

--Rose 5.80% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.78% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 2.04% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1738ET