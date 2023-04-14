Dollar/Japanese yen: 133.79 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar gained 1.22% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up two of the past three weeks
--Today the dollar gained 0.92% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, April 10, 2023
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Up five of the past seven sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, March 14, 2023
--Off 10.89% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 5.80% from its 52-week low of 126.452 hit Friday, April 15, 2022
--Rose 5.80% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.78% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 2.04% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-14-23 1738ET