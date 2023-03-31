Dollar/Japanese yen: 132.76 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This quarter the dollar gained 1.25% vs. Japanese yen
--Largest one-quarter percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
--Up eight of the past nine quarters
--This month the dollar lost 2.54% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-month percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022
--Down four of the past five months
--This week the dollar gained 1.57% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
--Snaps a four-week losing streak
--Today the dollar gained 0.03% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up two of the past three sessions
--Off 11.58% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 8.35% from its 52-week low of 122.534 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Rose 8.35% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 1.25% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-31-23 1743ET