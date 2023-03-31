Dollar/Japanese yen: 132.76 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This quarter the dollar gained 1.25% vs. Japanese yen

--Largest one-quarter percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Up eight of the past nine quarters

--This month the dollar lost 2.54% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-month percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Down four of the past five months

--This week the dollar gained 1.57% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Snaps a four-week losing streak

--Today the dollar gained 0.03% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 11.58% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 8.35% from its 52-week low of 122.534 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Rose 8.35% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 1.25% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

