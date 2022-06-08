Dollar Gains 1.25% to 134.26 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 134.26 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 1.25% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up for four straight sessions
--Up 3.37% over the last four sessions
--Largest four day percentage gain since Friday, March 20, 2020
--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, June 1, 2022 when the market rose for four straight sessions
--Up eight of the past nine sessions
--A new 52-week high
--Up 23.14% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021
--Rose 22.45% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 4.34% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 16.64% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
