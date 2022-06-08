Dollar Gains 1.25% to 134.26 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 134.26 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 1.25% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 3.37% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage gain since Friday, March 20, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, June 1, 2022 when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Up eight of the past nine sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 23.14% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 22.45% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.34% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 16.64% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-08-22 1736ET