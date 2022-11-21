Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dollar Gains 1.25% to 142.14 Yen -- Data Talk

11/21/2022 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 142.14 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0070 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 1.25% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 2.04% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, when the market rose for 12 straight sessions

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 5.33% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 26.03% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 23.73% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.44% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 23.49% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-21-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.51% 1.18201 Delayed Quote.-12.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.48% 0.74338 Delayed Quote.-5.65%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.84% 1.02439 Delayed Quote.-9.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.01224 Delayed Quote.-8.76%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.01% 0.61001 Delayed Quote.-10.04%
Latest news "Economy"
05:59pInfinity Q founder, once claiming $3 billion assets, pleads guilty to fraud
RE
05:58pBrazil to keep 10% biodiesel mandate until March - CNPE
RE
05:58pCrypto lender Genesis says no plans to file bankruptcy imminently
RE
05:55pDisney says returning CEO Iger to get $1 million base salary
RE
05:55pU.S. Army's weapons contract reviews accelerate to replace Ukraine aid
RE
05:45pSpain to approve mortgage support measures for one million vulnerable households
RE
05:44pAustralian Consumer Confidence Posts Second Consecutive Weekly Gain
DJ
05:43pDisney's Kareem Daniel to exit in planned restructuring
RE
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.75% to 100.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Lost 0.80% to $1.0243 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bob Iger returning to Disney as CEO
2Analyst recommendations: Boohoo, Conoco, Intel, Next, Salesforce...
3LONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: China Covid worry hits stock and oil prices
4Chinese carmakers target more European sales with five-star EVs
5'It's over': Twitter France's head quits amid layoffs

HOT NEWS