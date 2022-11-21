Dollar Gains 1.25% to 142.14 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 142.14 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0070 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 1.25% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022
--Up for four straight sessions
--Up 2.04% over the last four sessions
--Largest four-day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, when the market rose for 12 straight sessions
--Up five of the past six sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022
--Off 5.33% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 26.03% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Rose 23.73% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 4.44% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 23.49% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
