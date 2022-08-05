Dollar Gains 1.33% to 135.01 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 135.01 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 1.33% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, July 15, 2022

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Up eight of the past 10 weeks

--Today the dollar gained 1.56% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Off 2.83% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 23.61% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Rose 22.48% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 17.30% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-22 1737ET