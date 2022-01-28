Dollar Gains 1.36% to 115.23 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 115.23 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0087 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 1.36% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today the dollar lost 0.12% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 0.78% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 10.20% from its 52-week low of 104.56 hit Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021

--Rose 10.07% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.11% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 0.11% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

