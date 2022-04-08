Dollar Gains 1.44% to 124.30 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 124.30 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0080 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 1.44% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for five straight weeks

--Up 8.25% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 16, 2016

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Jan. 7, 2022, when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.27% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for six straight sessions

--Up 2.14% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, March 16, 2022 when the market rose for eight straight sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2015

--Up 15.22% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 13.34% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.14% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 7.99% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-22 1748ET