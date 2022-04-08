Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Gains 1.44% to 124.30 Yen -- Data Talk

04/08/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 124.30 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0080 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This week the dollar gained 1.44% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for five straight weeks

--Up 8.25% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 16, 2016

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Jan. 7, 2022, when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.27% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for six straight sessions

--Up 2.14% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, March 16, 2022 when the market rose for eight straight sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2015

--Up 15.22% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 13.34% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.14% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 7.99% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-22 1748ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.29% 1.3031 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.09% 0.795 Delayed Quote.0.56%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.12% 1.0875 Delayed Quote.-4.15%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.04% 0.013171 Delayed Quote.-1.93%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.55% 0.6844 Delayed Quote.1.08%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.00% to 92.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:49pEuro Lost 1.54% to $1.0876 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:49pSterling Lost 0.60% to $1.3034 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:49pDollar Gains 1.44% to 124.30 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pU.S. curbs Russian access to foreign fertilizers and valves
RE
05:45p'Incredible honor' -Jackson's confirmation celebrated
RE
05:33pDogecoin Gained 0.38% to $0.145 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEthereum Gained 0.29% to $3247.98 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pBitcoin Lost 1.89% to $42750.33 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:23pRussia relaxes rules on foreign exchange buying as rouble rallies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Walmart boosts industry-leading U.S. trucker pay to $110,000, starts re..
3K+S : JP Morgan raises its recommendation from Sell to Buy
4A "recession shock" is coming, BofA warns
5U.S. bank earnings to decline in first quarter

HOT NEWS