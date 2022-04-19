Dollar Gains 1.50% to 128.89 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 128.89 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0078 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 1.50% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, March 28, 2022

--Up for 13 straight sessions

--Up 5.91% over the last 13 sessions

--Largest 13 day percentage gain since Monday, March 28, 2022

--A new 52-week high

--Up 19.48% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 19.25% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 5.91% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 11.98% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

