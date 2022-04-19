Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Gains 1.50% to 128.89 Yen -- Data Talk

04/19/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 128.89 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0078 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 1.50% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, March 28, 2022

--Up for 13 straight sessions

--Up 5.91% over the last 13 sessions

--Largest 13 day percentage gain since Monday, March 28, 2022

--A new 52-week high

--Up 19.48% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 19.25% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 5.91% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 11.98% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-22 1745ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pCanada to keep mask mandate after judge strikes down U.S. rule
RE
05:50pUnion seeking to organize Amazon site in New Jersey withdraws petition for vote
RE
05:49pFED'S EVANS : comfortable with two 50 bps point increases
RE
05:48pIMF economist sees risks that inflation expectations climb upward -Reuters interview
RE
05:46pMan charged with pushing woman to death on New York subway unfit for trial
RE
05:46pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.34% to 93.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pEuro Gains 0.06% to $1.0788 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pSterling Lost 0.10% to $1.2998 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pDollar Gains 1.50% to 128.89 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pJohnny Depp calls Amber Heard accusations 'heinous,' says he never struck ex-wife
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cryptoverse: Gold coins glimmer amid the global gloom
2J&J pulls COVID vaccine sales forecast due to low demand, supply glut
3Analyst recommendations: Costco, Mastercard, Shopify, Tesla, UnitedHeal..
4Netflix subscribers fall for first time in a decade, shares plunge 26%
5Russian gas flows to Europe through Ukraine fall

HOT NEWS