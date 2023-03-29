Dollar/Japanese yen: 132.87 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 1.52% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, March 16, 2023

--Off 11.51% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 9.18% from its 52-week low of 121.697 hit Thursday, March 31, 2022

--Rose 9.06% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.46% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 1.33% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

03-29-23 1738ET