Dollar/Japanese yen: 132.87 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 1.52% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023
--Up two of the past three sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, March 16, 2023
--Off 11.51% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 9.18% from its 52-week low of 121.697 hit Thursday, March 31, 2022
--Rose 9.06% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.46% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 1.33% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-29-23 1738ET