Dollar Gains 1.66% to 128.55 Yen -- Data Talk

04/22/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 128.55 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0078 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This week the dollar gained 1.66% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for seven straight weeks

--Up 11.95% over the last seven weeks

--Largest seven week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 23, 2016

--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 18, 2018 when the market rose for eight straight weeks

--Up eight of the past nine weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.13% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.52% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Up 15 of the past 16 sessions

--Off 0.26% from its 52-week high of 128.894 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up 19.17% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 19.17% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 5.63% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 11.69% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-22 1742ET

