Dollar Gains 1.66% to 128.55 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 128.55 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0078 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar gained 1.66% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for seven straight weeks
--Up 11.95% over the last seven weeks
--Largest seven week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 23, 2016
--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 18, 2018 when the market rose for eight straight weeks
--Up eight of the past nine weeks
--Today the dollar gained 0.13% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.52% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, April 20, 2022
--Up 15 of the past 16 sessions
--Off 0.26% from its 52-week high of 128.894 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022
--Up 19.17% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021
--Rose 19.17% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 5.63% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 11.69% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-22-22 1742ET