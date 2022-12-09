Advanced search
Dollar Gains 1.68% to 136.57 Yen -- Data Talk

12/09/2022 | 10:43pm GMT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.57 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This week the dollar gained 1.68% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Today the dollar lost 0.09% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 9.04% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 20.45% from its 52-week low of 113.383 hit Friday, Dec. 10, 2021

--Rose 20.45% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.07% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.65% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1742ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.21% 1.22594 Delayed Quote.-9.76%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.39% 0.7324 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.23% 1.053 Delayed Quote.-7.55%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.012127 Delayed Quote.-9.45%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.51% 0.64089 Delayed Quote.-7.09%
