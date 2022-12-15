Dollar Gains 1.70% to 137.77 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 137.77 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 1.70% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Dec. 5, 2022
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022
--Off 8.24% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 21.25% from its 52-week low of 113.629 hit Monday, Dec 20, 2021
--Rose 21.17% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.20% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 19.69% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
