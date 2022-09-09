Dollar Gains 1.70% to 142.58 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 142.58 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0070 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 1.70% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for four straight weeks

--Up 6.84% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 9, 2016

--Longest winning streak since the week ending July 15, 2022 when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today the dollar lost 1.06% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Off 1.06% from its 52-week high of 144.114 hit Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

--Up 30.54% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Rose 29.73% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.61% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 23.87% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1737ET