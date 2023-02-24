Dollar Gains 1.76% to 136.46 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.46 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 1.76% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for six straight weeks

--Up 6.72% over the last six weeks

--Largest six-week percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Oct. 14, 2022, when the market rose for nine straight weeks

--Up seven of the past eight weeks

--Today the dollar gained 1.32% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up 11 of the past 16 sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

--Off 9.12% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 18.83% from its 52-week low of 114.832 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Rose 18.13% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.88% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 4.07% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1739ET