Dollar Gains 1.79% to 138.53 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 138.53 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0072 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 1.79% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, June 10, 2022

--Up for seven straight weeks

--Up 8.99% over the last seven weeks

--Largest seven-week percentage gain since Friday, May 6, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 6, 2022 when the market rose for nine straight weeks

--Today the dollar lost 0.30% vs. the Japanese yen

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 0.30% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 27.06% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 25.85% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.09% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 20.35% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-15-22 1739ET