Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Gains 1.79% to 138.53 Yen -- Data Talk

07/15/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 138.53 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0072 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This week the dollar gained 1.79% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, June 10, 2022

--Up for seven straight weeks

--Up 8.99% over the last seven weeks

--Largest seven-week percentage gain since Friday, May 6, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 6, 2022 when the market rose for nine straight weeks

--Today the dollar lost 0.30% vs. the Japanese yen

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 0.30% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 27.06% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 25.85% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.09% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 20.35% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-15-22 1739ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pWaterbomber pilot dies fighting Portugal wildfire
RE
05:55pU.S. adds 2.5 million Bavarian Nordic monkeypox vaccine doses, expects more in July
RE
05:53pHaaland races to recover 'brutal' history of U.S. Native American boarding schools
RE
05:46pJapan to forgo setting ceiling on next year's defense spending -Nikkei
RE
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.07% This Week to 99.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Lost 0.98% to $1.0088 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Lost 1.39% to $1.1868 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pHKMA buys HK$6.413 bln from market as currency hits weak end of trading band
RE
05:40pHkma buys hk$6.413 bln from market as hong kong dollar hits weak…
RE
05:40pDollar Gains 1.79% to 138.53 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Amgen, Cisco, Dollar General, Microsoft..
2BICO announces preliminary financial performance for the second quarter
3Judge in Twitter v. Musk made rare ruling: ordering a deal to close
4Hyundai Motor's N Brand Unveils Two Rolling Lab Concepts, Signaling Hig..
5Horta-Osorio returns with role at Italy's Mediobanca

HOT NEWS