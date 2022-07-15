Dollar Gains 1.79% to 138.53 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 138.53 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0072 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar gained 1.79% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, June 10, 2022
--Up for seven straight weeks
--Up 8.99% over the last seven weeks
--Largest seven-week percentage gain since Friday, May 6, 2022
--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 6, 2022 when the market rose for nine straight weeks
--Today the dollar lost 0.30% vs. the Japanese yen
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Off 0.30% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Up 27.06% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021
--Rose 25.85% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 2.09% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 20.35% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
