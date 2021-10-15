Dollar Gains 1.81% to 114.26 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 114.26 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 1.81% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, March 20, 2020

--Up for six straight weeks

--Up 4.15% over the last six weeks

--Largest six week percentage gain since Friday, April 2, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 18, 2018 when the market rose for eight straight weeks

--Up eight of the past nine weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.51% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 11, 2021

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.89% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018

--Up 11.24% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 8.40% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.68% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 10.60% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-15-21 1734ET