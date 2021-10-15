Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Gains 1.81% to 114.26 Yen -- Data Talk

10/15/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 114.26 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 1.81% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, March 20, 2020

--Up for six straight weeks

--Up 4.15% over the last six weeks

--Largest six week percentage gain since Friday, April 2, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 18, 2018 when the market rose for eight straight weeks

--Up eight of the past nine weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.51% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 11, 2021

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.89% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018

--Up 11.24% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 8.40% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.68% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 10.60% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-15-21 1734ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pDogecoin Gained 2.90% to $0.239 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:56pEthereum Gained 3.21% to $3879.87 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:56pBitcoin Gained 8.71% to $62496.32 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:51pArgentina touts economic 'roadmap', IMF deal to investors in New York
RE
05:43pCalifornia county says Marathon, Phillips projects may need to shrink due to environmental impact
RE
05:38pFormer Boeing chief technical pilot pleads not guilty to fraud charges
RE
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.21% to 88.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Gains 0.19% to $1.1599 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Gains 0.95% to $1.3747 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Gains 1.81% to 114.26 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Beter Bed N :  Bed Holding continued growth in Q3 2021 and launched sev..
2Powell still favorite for Fed reinstatement but investors examine alter..
3LUFTHANSA AG : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for Deutsche Ban..
4Nexi S p A : Italy's Nexi moves to close SIA takeover after antitrust g..
5Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC shares rise more than 3% afte..

HOT NEWS