Dollar Gains 1.85% to 136.79 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.79 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 1.85% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Snaps a five session losing streak

--Off 8.90% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 20.65% from its 52-week low of 113.383 hit Friday, Dec 10, 2021

--Rose 20.53% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.85% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-05-22 1735ET