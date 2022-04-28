Log in
Dollar Gains 1.87% to 130.82 Yen -- Data Talk

04/28/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 130.82 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 1.87% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 2.83% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Friday, March 13, 2020

--Up 17 of the past 20 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 20.48% from its 52-week low of 108.585 hit Friday, May 7, 2021

--Rose 20.11% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 7.50% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 13.65% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-28-22 1751ET

