Dollar Gains 1.87% to 130.82 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 130.82 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 1.87% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 9, 2020
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 2.83% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage gain since Friday, March 13, 2020
--Up 17 of the past 20 sessions
--A new 52-week high
--Up 20.48% from its 52-week low of 108.585 hit Friday, May 7, 2021
--Rose 20.11% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 7.50% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 13.65% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-28-22 1751ET