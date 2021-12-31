Log in
Dollar Gains 11.41% to 115.10 Yen -- Data Talk

12/31/2021 | 05:44pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 115.10 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0087 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This year the dollar gained 11.41% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one year percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2014

--Snaps a five year losing streak

--This quarter the dollar gained 3.44% vs. Japanese yen

--Largest one quarter percentage gain since Wednesday, March 31, 2021

--Up for four straight quarters

--Up 11.41% over the last four quarters

--Largest four quarter percentage gain since Tuesday, June 30, 2015

--Longest winning streak since the 2nd Qtr 2015 when the market rose for four straight quarters

--This month the dollar gained 1.72% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one month percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

--Up nine of the past 12 months

--This week the dollar gained 0.62% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

--Up for four straight weeks

--Up 2.03% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Oct. 15, 2021, when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.04% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.25% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

--Off 0.28% from its 52-week high of 115.424 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 12.06% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 11.49% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Up 12.06% from its 2021 low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-21 1743ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.24% 1.3529 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.83% 0.7909 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.42% 1.13696 Delayed Quote.-6.99%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.09% 0.013429 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.11% 0.6836 Delayed Quote.-4.77%
