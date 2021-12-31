Dollar Gains 11.41% to 115.10 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 115.10 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0087 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This year the dollar gained 11.41% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one year percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2014
--Snaps a five year losing streak
--This quarter the dollar gained 3.44% vs. Japanese yen
--Largest one quarter percentage gain since Wednesday, March 31, 2021
--Up for four straight quarters
--Up 11.41% over the last four quarters
--Largest four quarter percentage gain since Tuesday, June 30, 2015
--Longest winning streak since the 2nd Qtr 2015 when the market rose for four straight quarters
--This month the dollar gained 1.72% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one month percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 29, 2021
--Up nine of the past 12 months
--This week the dollar gained 0.62% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 15, 2021
--Up for four straight weeks
--Up 2.03% over the last four weeks
--Largest four week percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 29, 2021
--Longest winning streak since the week ending Oct. 15, 2021, when the market rose for six straight weeks
--Up six of the past eight weeks
--Today the dollar gained 0.04% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 0.25% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021
--Up seven of the past nine sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021
--Off 0.28% from its 52-week high of 115.424 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
--Up 12.06% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
--Rose 11.49% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Up 12.06% from its 2021 low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
