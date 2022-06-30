Log in
Dollar Gains 11.50% to 135.69 Yen -- Data Talk

06/30/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 135.69 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This quarter the dollar gained 11.50% vs. Japanese yen

--Largest one-quarter percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

--Up for six straight quarters

--Up 31.34% over the last six quarters

--Largest six-quarter percentage gain since Monday, March 31, 2014

--This month the dollar gained 5.45% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-month percentage gain since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Up 13 of the past 18 months

--Today the dollar lost 0.64% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Off 0.68% from its 52-week high of 136.62 hit Tuesday, June 21, 2022

--Up 24.46% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 21.67% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 17.89% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-22 1740ET

