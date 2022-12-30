Dollar Gains 13.91% to 131.12 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 131.12 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This year the dollar gained 13.91% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-year percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013

--Up for two straight years

--Up 26.91% over the last two years

--Largest two-year percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2014

--This quarter the dollar lost 9.40% vs. Japanese yen

--Largest one-quarter percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2008

--Snaps a seven-quarter winning streak

--This month the dollar lost 5.02% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for two straight months

--Down 11.85% over the last two months

--This week the dollar lost 1.26% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 4.08% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Down eight of the past 11 weeks

--Today the dollar lost 1.44% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 2.50% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, June 3, 2022

--Off 12.67% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 15.34% from its 52-week low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Rose 13.91% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Up 15.34% from its 2022 low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

