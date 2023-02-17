Dollar Gains 2.06% to 134.10 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 134.10 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar gained 2.06% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
--Up for five straight weeks
--Up 4.88% over the last five weeks
--Largest five-week percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
--Longest winning streak since the week ending Oct. 14, 2022, when the market rose for nine straight weeks
--Up six of the past seven weeks
--Today the dollar gained 0.12% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up eight of the past 11 sessions
--Off 10.69% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 16.88% from its 52-week low of 114.737 hit Monday, Feb. 21, 2022
--Rose 16.57% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 3.07% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 2.27% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-17-23 1739ET