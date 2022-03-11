Log in
Dollar Gains 2.17% to 117.33 Yen -- Data Talk

03/11/2022 | 05:34pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 117.33 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0085 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This week the dollar gained 2.17% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, March 20, 2020

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today the dollar gained 1.03% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

--Up for five straight sessions

--Up 2.17% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 25, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

--Up 8.76% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 7.61% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.05% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 1.93% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-11-22 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.50% 1.3036 Delayed Quote.-2.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.06% 0.7842 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.94% 1.0909 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.54% 0.013036 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.96% 0.6807 Delayed Quote.0.01%
ON HOLDING AG 0.70% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-39.04%
