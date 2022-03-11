Dollar Gains 2.17% to 117.33 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 117.33 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0085 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 2.17% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, March 20, 2020

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today the dollar gained 1.03% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

--Up for five straight sessions

--Up 2.17% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 25, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

--Up 8.76% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 7.61% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.05% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 1.93% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-11-22 1733ET