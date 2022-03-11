Dollar Gains 2.17% to 117.33 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 117.33 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0085 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar gained 2.17% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, March 20, 2020
--Up two of the past three weeks
--Today the dollar gained 1.03% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 9, 2020
--Up for five straight sessions
--Up 2.17% over the last five sessions
--Largest five day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 25, 2020
--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, when the market rose for five straight sessions
--A new 52-week high
--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017
--Up 8.76% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021
--Rose 7.61% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 2.05% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 1.93% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-11-22 1733ET