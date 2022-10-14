Dollar Gains 2.36% to 148.75 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 148.75 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0067 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar gained 2.36% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 19, 2022
--Up for nine straight weeks
--Up 11.46% over the last nine weeks
--Largest nine-week percentage gain since Friday, May 6, 2022
--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 6, 2022 when the market rose for nine straight weeks
--Up 10 of the past 11 weeks
--Today the dollar gained 1.04% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
--Up for eight straight sessions
--Up 3.20% over the last eight sessions
--Largest eight-day percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market rose for eight straight sessions
--Up 16 of the past 20 sessions
--A new 52-week high
--Up 31.89% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Rose 30.19% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 2.78% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 29.23% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
