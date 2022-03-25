Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Gains 2.44% to 122.05 Yen -- Data Talk

03/25/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 122.05 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0082 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This week the dollar gained 2.44% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, March 20, 2020

--Up for three straight weeks

--Up 6.29% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 2, 2016

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today the dollar lost 0.26% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Snaps a five session winning streak

--Off 0.26% from its 52-week high of 122.367 hit Thursday, March 24, 2022

--Up 13.14% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 11.29% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 6.16% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.04% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-22 1758ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.04% 1.3188 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.33% 0.8011 Delayed Quote.0.61%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.24% 1.0982 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.013115 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.11% 0.6971 Delayed Quote.2.03%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:05pBrazil police probe Education Ministry graft allegations, source says
RE
06:04pWest African leaders set deadlines for 'recalcitrant' coup-hit states
RE
06:01pU.s. to sanction companies providing technology for russian mili…
RE
06:00pUkrainian refugees from Moldova arrive via air bridge in Germany
RE
05:59pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.37% to 91.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:59pEuro Lost 0.62% to $1.0982 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:59pSterling Gains 0.03% to $1.3181 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:59pDollar Gains 2.44% to 122.05 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:57pRussia reframes war goals as Ukrainians advance near Kyiv
RE
05:54pWith U.S. approval, Trump name to come down from landmark Washington hotel
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1New rules for U.S tech giants to come into force in October, EU's Vesta..
2Analyst recommandations: Drax, Farfetch, Nutrien, PPG Industries, Sherw..
32021 Annual Report now published
4Shell boosts UK energy strategy with £25bn boost
5China stocks fall as hawkish Fed, regulatory concerns weigh

HOT NEWS