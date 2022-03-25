Dollar Gains 2.44% to 122.05 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 122.05 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0082 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 2.44% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, March 20, 2020

--Up for three straight weeks

--Up 6.29% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 2, 2016

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today the dollar lost 0.26% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Snaps a five session winning streak

--Off 0.26% from its 52-week high of 122.367 hit Thursday, March 24, 2022

--Up 13.14% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 11.29% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 6.16% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.04% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-22 1758ET