Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Gains 2.46% to 114.02 Yen -- Data Talk

10/29/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 114.02 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This month the dollar gained 2.46% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one month percentage gain since Wednesday, March 31, 2021

--Up for three straight months

--Up 3.95% over the last three months

--Largest three month percentage gain since Friday, April 30, 2021

--Up eight of the past 10 months

--This week the dollar gained 0.46% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up nine of the past 11 weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.39% vs. the Japanese yen

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 0.31% from its 52-week high of 114.378 hit Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

--Up 11.00% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 8.93% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 10.36% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-21 1736ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38pBritain to launch $220 million fund to boost floating wind power industry
RE
05:37pEuro Lost 0.12% to $1.1563 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Gains 1.60% to $1.3690 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Gains 2.46% to 114.02 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDogecoin Lost 2.61% to $0.293 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEthereum Gained 3.56% to $4409.10 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pBitcoin Gained 1.55% to $62420.17 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:14pMove over Apple, Microsoft now the world's most valuable company
RE
05:13pFrance's Macron questions Britain's credibility over fishing row
RE
05:12pUtilities Down Ahead Of Fed Meeting -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Q3 2021 Results 29/10/2021Balta Group
2Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Caterpillar, Comcast, Microsoft, Starb..
3Glencore Sees 2021 Marketing Earnings Above Guidance Range -- Update
4Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Announce Its Second Quarter Fisc..
5Valneva announces temporary trading suspension of its ordinary shares o..

HOT NEWS