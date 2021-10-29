Dollar Gains 2.46% to 114.02 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 114.02 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This month the dollar gained 2.46% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one month percentage gain since Wednesday, March 31, 2021

--Up for three straight months

--Up 3.95% over the last three months

--Largest three month percentage gain since Friday, April 30, 2021

--Up eight of the past 10 months

--This week the dollar gained 0.46% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up nine of the past 11 weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.39% vs. the Japanese yen

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 0.31% from its 52-week high of 114.378 hit Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

--Up 11.00% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 8.93% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 10.36% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-21 1736ET