Dollar Gains 2.60% to 136.93 Yen -- Data Talk

08/19/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.93 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This week the dollar gained 2.60% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, June 10, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.76% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 2.71% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Wednesday, June 22, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, July 11, 2022 when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Up 11 of the past 14 sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, July 26, 2022

--Off 1.45% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 25.37% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Rose 24.72% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.77% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.96% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.87% 1.1827 Delayed Quote.-10.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.40% 0.7691 Delayed Quote.-2.14%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.54% 1.0034 Delayed Quote.-11.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.22% 0.012514 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.16% 0.617 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
