Dollar Gains 2.60% to 136.93 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.93 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar gained 2.60% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, June 10, 2022
--Up two of the past three weeks
--Today the dollar gained 0.76% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022
--Up for four straight sessions
--Up 2.71% over the last four sessions
--Largest four-day percentage gain since Wednesday, June 22, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Monday, July 11, 2022 when the market rose for six straight sessions
--Up 11 of the past 14 sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, July 26, 2022
--Off 1.45% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Up 25.37% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021
--Rose 24.72% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 2.77% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.96% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
08-19-22 1735ET