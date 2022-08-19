Dollar Gains 2.60% to 136.93 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.93 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 2.60% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, June 10, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.76% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 2.71% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Wednesday, June 22, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, July 11, 2022 when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Up 11 of the past 14 sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, July 26, 2022

--Off 1.45% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 25.37% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Rose 24.72% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.77% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.96% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1735ET